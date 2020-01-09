Previous
(Day 330) - Playing with a Big Toy by cjphoto
(Day 330) - Playing with a Big Toy

CJ's friends have been inspired by him and they want to try out photography too. Instead of using one of his little cameras, they decided to "borrow" mine. Gotta applaud their excellent cooperation! 📷😁
9th January 2020 9th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
katy ace
spectacular and so fun Chris
January 10th, 2020  
