Photo 3252
(Day 330) - Playing with a Big Toy
CJ's friends have been inspired by him and they want to try out photography too. Instead of using one of his little cameras, they decided to "borrow" mine. Gotta applaud their excellent cooperation! 📷😁
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3290
photos
169
followers
49
following
3245
3246
3247
3248
3249
3250
3251
3252
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
9th January 2020 1:55pm
Tags
camera
,
friends
,
big
,
lego
,
pentax
,
cj-legographer
katy
ace
spectacular and so fun Chris
January 10th, 2020
