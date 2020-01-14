Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3257
(Day 335) - Train Watching
Today, CJ's practicing some motion blur on moving trains outside my car window...and looks like he wasn't the only one curious about them! 🚅😁
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3295
photos
173
followers
50
following
892% complete
View this month »
3250
3251
3252
3253
3254
3255
3256
3257
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
14th January 2020 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
motion
,
train
,
trains
,
motion blur
,
cj-legographer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close