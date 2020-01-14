Previous
Next
(Day 335) - Train Watching by cjphoto
Photo 3257

(Day 335) - Train Watching

Today, CJ's practicing some motion blur on moving trains outside my car window...and looks like he wasn't the only one curious about them! 🚅😁
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
892% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise