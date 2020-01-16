Previous
(Day 337) - Brimming with Fun by cjphoto
Photo 3259

(Day 337) - Brimming with Fun

While preparing yesterday's photo of my flat cap, I couldn't stop thinking about how it looks like a big, fun slide. So I just had to create this scene. Obviously, CJ very much enjoyed my idea! 😂
16th January 2020 16th Jan 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
Photo Details

