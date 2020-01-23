Sign up
Photo 3266
(Day 344) - Down to the Wire
Sometimes you can't think of ideas for a photo all day or the day is so busy that your photo for the day comes right down to the wire! 😴
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California.
3304
photos
171
followers
52
following
0
365
PENTAX K-3 II
23rd January 2020 11:59pm
365 project
clock
lego
365project
alarm
cj-legographer
