Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3281
(Day 359) - Thief! Caught!
For years, this insect has been stealing my cookies but today CJ, with photographic evidence, caught him red-handed (or
red-legged
)! CJ and I were gonna confiscate the cookie but we decided to share instead. 😋🍪🐜
6 more photos in my 365 Project to go.
7th February 2020
7th Feb 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
3319
photos
174
followers
50
following
898% complete
View this month »
3274
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
7th February 2020 6:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bug
,
cookie
,
insect
,
lego
,
cookies
,
thief
,
cj-legographer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close