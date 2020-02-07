Previous
(Day 359) - Thief! Caught! by cjphoto
Photo 3281

(Day 359) - Thief! Caught!

For years, this insect has been stealing my cookies but today CJ, with photographic evidence, caught him red-handed (or red-legged)! CJ and I were gonna confiscate the cookie but we decided to share instead. 😋🍪🐜

6 more photos in my 365 Project to go.
7th February 2020 7th Feb 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello there! Welcome to Year 9 of my 365 Project. My name's Chris. I'm 29 years old. My homebase is sunny Los Angeles, California. I...
