Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3320
(Day 33) - Lollipop-spective
Here's the answer to the
popspective photo from yesterday
.
You were looking at a lollipop shot directly from above
.
Was not expecting the stick & white background to look like a hole to you guys from that point of view. Thanks for the awesome guesses! 😄
There was even a little hint in the title. Today, had some fun with negative space. It's amazing the interesting photos you can get when you change your
pop
spective. 🍭😜
17th March 2020
17th Mar 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3358
photos
174
followers
54
following
909% complete
View this month »
3313
3314
3315
3316
3317
3318
3319
3320
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
17th March 2020 6:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
candy
,
lollipop
,
negative space
Jennie B.
“Pop”spective.......of course, I should have gotten the hint! Good one Chris!!
March 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close