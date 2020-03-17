Previous
(Day 33) - Lollipop-spective by cjphoto
Photo 3320

(Day 33) - Lollipop-spective

Here's the answer to the popspective photo from yesterday.
You were looking at a lollipop shot directly from above.

Was not expecting the stick & white background to look like a hole to you guys from that point of view. Thanks for the awesome guesses! 😄

There was even a little hint in the title. Today, had some fun with negative space. It's amazing the interesting photos you can get when you change your popspective. 🍭😜
17th March 2020 17th Mar 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Jennie B.
“Pop”spective.......of course, I should have gotten the hint! Good one Chris!!
March 18th, 2020  
