(Day 68) - Space by cjphoto
(Day 68) - Space

With everything that's happening on the planet, CJ needed some space! Guess that's one way to get some big social distancing. Quite the interesting look of our beautiful home through his eyes, isn't it? 🌍😁
21st April 2020 21st Apr 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
Fabulous!
April 22nd, 2020  
