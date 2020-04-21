Sign up
Photo 3355
(Day 68) - Space
With everything that's happening on the planet, CJ needed some
space
! Guess that's one way to get some big social distancing. Quite the interesting look of our beautiful home through his eyes, isn't it? 🌍😁
21st April 2020
21st Apr 20
1
1
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3393
photos
177
followers
58
following
919% complete
3348
3349
3350
3351
3352
3353
3354
3355
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
21st April 2020 2:34pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
toy
,
space
,
bricks
,
earth
,
lego
,
planet
,
toy photography
,
cj-legographer
Walks @ 7
ace
Fabulous!
April 22nd, 2020
