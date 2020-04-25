Sign up
Photo 3359
(Day 72) - U.F.O
Uh-oh, looks like CJ's off to space again. Wonder what aliens want with him? To eat him, dissect him, take him apart? Hopefully we'll find out tomorrow. Be brave, CJ! 🛸😮
(
That tractor-beam does look kinda fun though
). 😆
25th April 2020
25th Apr 20
2
1
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3397
photos
177
followers
58
following
920% complete
3352
3353
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
25th April 2020 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
space
,
alien
,
lego
,
beam
,
float
,
toy photography
,
cj-legographer
,
tractor-beam
,
beam me up scotty
Kathy A
ace
Goodness me this is clever! Well done Chris
April 26th, 2020
summerfield
ace
uh-oh!
April 26th, 2020
