(Day 72) - U.F.O by cjphoto
(Day 72) - U.F.O

Uh-oh, looks like CJ's off to space again. Wonder what aliens want with him? To eat him, dissect him, take him apart? Hopefully we'll find out tomorrow. Be brave, CJ! 🛸😮

(That tractor-beam does look kinda fun though). 😆
25th April 2020 25th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Kathy A ace
Goodness me this is clever! Well done Chris
April 26th, 2020  
summerfield ace
uh-oh!
April 26th, 2020  
