(Day 74) - Hoot

CJ's plan was to wake up very late at night to get a cool shot of an active owl. He was so sleepy but made the effort. Yet after all that, the owl was still asleep.



It's not often we see CJ upset, but not getting enough sleep makes him cranky. On the other hand, looks like someone views the little grumpy dude as a hoot! Oh well, next time, CJ. 🦉😆