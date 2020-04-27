Previous
(Day 74) - Hoot by cjphoto
Photo 3361

(Day 74) - Hoot

CJ's plan was to wake up very late at night to get a cool shot of an active owl. He was so sleepy but made the effort. Yet after all that, the owl was still asleep.

It's not often we see CJ upset, but not getting enough sleep makes him cranky. On the other hand, looks like someone views the little grumpy dude as a hoot! Oh well, next time, CJ. 🦉😆
27th April 2020 27th Apr 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
920% complete

Photo Details

Funny
April 28th, 2020  
