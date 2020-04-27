Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3361
(Day 74) - Hoot
CJ's plan was to wake up very late at night to get a cool shot of an active owl. He was so sleepy but made the effort. Yet after all that, the owl was still asleep.
It's not often we see CJ upset, but not getting enough sleep makes him cranky. On the other hand, looks like someone views the little grumpy dude as a hoot! Oh well, next time, CJ. 🦉😆
27th April 2020
27th Apr 20
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3399
photos
177
followers
58
following
920% complete
View this month »
3354
3355
3356
3357
3358
3359
3360
3361
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
late
,
sleepy
,
bird
,
lego
,
owl
,
sleeping
,
classic
,
hoot
,
cj-legographer
haskar
ace
Funny
April 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close