(Day 80) - Ancient Ruins by cjphoto
(Day 80) - Ancient Ruins

Felt like I was trekking through the jungle in the garden today. Also, found some ancient ruins...but it ended up being just our defunct water fountain. I'm still taking the credit for the discovery! 😆
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
