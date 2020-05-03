Sign up
Photo 3367
(Day 80) - Ancient Ruins
Felt like I was trekking through the jungle in the garden today. Also, found some ancient ruins...but it ended up being just our defunct water fountain. I'm still taking the credit for the discovery! 😆
3rd May 2020
3rd May 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3405
photos
177
followers
58
following
922% complete
3360
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
Tags
jungle
,
ancient
,
ruins
