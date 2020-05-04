Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3368
(Day 81) - Gift From Above
He could have easily hopped but how nice of the flower to drop a little gift down for him. 🥀🐸
4th May 2020
4th May 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3406
photos
177
followers
58
following
922% complete
View this month »
3361
3362
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
4th April 2020 7:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
toy
,
flowers
,
frog
,
geraniums
,
toy photography
GG G
Great one!
May 6th, 2020
Leave a Comment
