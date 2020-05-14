Previous
Next
(Day 91) - Angelic by cjphoto
Photo 3378

(Day 91) - Angelic

Was asked to try a zoomed in shot of the angel's trumpet in black & white. Been a while since I did a b&w capture. Of course, I'lll always be a lover of color at heart but was cool to see the way the light affects the petals. 🌸
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
925% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I like the light but it is much prettier in color I have to agree
May 16th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise