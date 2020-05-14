Sign up
Photo 3378
(Day 91) - Angelic
Was asked to try a zoomed in shot of the angel's trumpet in black & white. Been a while since I did a b&w capture. Of course, I'lll always be a lover of color at heart but was cool to see the way the light affects the petals. 🌸
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
14th May 2020 10:49am
Tags
tree
,
angel's trumpet
katy
ace
I like the light but it is much prettier in color I have to agree
May 16th, 2020
