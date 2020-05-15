Sign up
Photo 3379
(Day 92) - Refresh
A happy morning for all the flowers covered in dew. 🌼
15th May 2020
15th May 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3417
photos
177
followers
58
following
3
1
365
PENTAX K-3 II
15th May 2020 8:57am
white
,
flower
,
water drops
,
periwinkle
katy
ace
Beautiful white flowers with all those drops on them!
May 16th, 2020
