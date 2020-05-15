Previous
(Day 92) - Refresh by cjphoto
(Day 92) - Refresh

A happy morning for all the flowers covered in dew. 🌼

15th May 2020 15th May 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
katy ace
Beautiful white flowers with all those drops on them!
May 16th, 2020  
