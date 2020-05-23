Previous
(Day 100) - Bee-sy Work by cjphoto
Photo 3387

(Day 100) - Bee-sy Work

Had to be quick to capture this busy bee at work. It's a rare thing for me but this shot is actually sooc. Such a bee-utiful day. 🐝😄
23rd May 2020 23rd May 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
