Photo 3396
(Day 109) - Skeleton
Was observing this dried out bird of paradise flower and it looked so eerie. It almost seems to be a skeleton of its former self. 😱
1st June 2020
1st Jun 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
b&w
,
black and white
,
bird of paradise
