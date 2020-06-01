Previous
(Day 109) - Skeleton by cjphoto
Photo 3396

(Day 109) - Skeleton

Was observing this dried out bird of paradise flower and it looked so eerie. It almost seems to be a skeleton of its former self. 😱
1st June 2020 1st Jun 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
