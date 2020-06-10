Previous
(Day 118) - We All Scream For... by cjphoto
Photo 3405

(Day 118) - We All Scream For...

It so hot in LA today, in fact, 91 degrees Fahrenheit! Sadly, didn't have any more ice cream in the house. This photo signifies my craving. At least it can't melt. 😭 I'll get some soon! 🤣

---
My busy moments are slowing down so I should be able to get back to my routine soon! Looking forward to checking out all your projects again!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
932% complete

