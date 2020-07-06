Previous
(Day 144) - ReWired by cjphoto
Photo 3431

(Day 144) - ReWired

Wanted to revisit the the same power lines from the other day and try to center the towers.

This time, the birds decided to go haywire and not stay put. But it made for a different kind of shot than my previous one. It was fun practice. 🐦
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
katy
Oh, Chris! I really like this one with the birds in the air. FAV
July 9th, 2020  
