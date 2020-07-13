(Day 151) - Dribbling & Pebbling

For today's photo, decided on a simple macro of a basketball. During editing, though, the bumps caught my attention and I wondered why a basketball wasn't smooth.



After a little research, the bumps (actually called pebbles) create friction. Before basketballs, teams were using soccer balls. The slick surface made those balls very difficult to handle. Players became less focused on making baskets and more concerned about just trying to hold on to the ball.



Then the pebbled ball was invented. It was innovative for gripping, passing quickly, and dribbling without worrying that the ball will slip away randomly, bopping someone on the head. (Couldn't find much information on the origin of the black lines but most seem to agree that they also aid in gripping the ball.)



I still can't dribble well to save my life, haha, but always interesting when simple shots take me on a history tour. 😆🏀