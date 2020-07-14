Sign up
Photo 3439
(Day 152) - Venting Shadow
One of those "
I don't know what to shoot
" 365 days. However, while standing on the balcony, saw this cool shadow from this vent and settled on this simple black & white shot. 😄
14th July 2020
14th Jul 20
1
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3477
photos
175
followers
62
following
942% complete
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
3437
3438
3439
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
14th July 2020 6:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
shadow
,
roof
,
rooftop
Kathy A
ace
It’s a very cool shadow
July 15th, 2020
