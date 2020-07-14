Previous
(Day 152) - Venting Shadow by cjphoto
Photo 3439

(Day 152) - Venting Shadow

One of those "I don't know what to shoot" 365 days. However, while standing on the balcony, saw this cool shadow from this vent and settled on this simple black & white shot. 😄
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
It’s a very cool shadow
July 15th, 2020  
