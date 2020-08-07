Sign up
Photo 3463
(Day 176) - Pocket Gummies
I'm sure these gummy bears totally enjoy riding in my pocket as opposed to in my mouth...for now... 🐻
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
2
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3501
photos
179
followers
64
following
948% complete
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
7th August 2020 12:45pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
blue
,
snacks
,
shirt
,
candy
,
tie
,
gummy bears
,
necktie
,
gummy bear
Esther Rosenberg
ace
That’s great!
August 8th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Awesome colour! Look at their cute little faces hoping not to be gobbled up.
August 8th, 2020
