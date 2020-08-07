Previous
Next
(Day 176) - Pocket Gummies by cjphoto
Photo 3463

(Day 176) - Pocket Gummies

I'm sure these gummy bears totally enjoy riding in my pocket as opposed to in my mouth...for now... 🐻
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
948% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
That’s great!
August 8th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Awesome colour! Look at their cute little faces hoping not to be gobbled up.
August 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise