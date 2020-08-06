Sign up
Photo 3462
(Day 175) - Pocket O' Shamrocks
I may never find four leaf clovers but I still feel like I'm a pretty lucky guy. ☘️
6th August 2020
6th Aug 20
4
1
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3500
photos
178
followers
64
following
948% complete
View this month »
3455
3456
3457
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
6th August 2020 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
shirt
,
clover
,
tie
,
clovers
,
pocket
,
shamrock
,
shamrocks
,
necktie
,
dress shirt
marlboromaam
ace
I like your green! My best color. =)
August 7th, 2020
katy
ace
Faith and begorrah, ‘tis a beautiful photo you have here with your signature color, green
August 7th, 2020
Larry Steager
ace
Way to dress up being dressed up. Great idea, beautiful execution.
August 7th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
how do you do the, so creative.
August 7th, 2020
