(Day 175) - Pocket O' Shamrocks by cjphoto
Photo 3462

(Day 175) - Pocket O' Shamrocks

I may never find four leaf clovers but I still feel like I'm a pretty lucky guy. ☘️
6th August 2020 6th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
948% complete

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
I like your green! My best color. =)
August 7th, 2020  
katy ace
Faith and begorrah, ‘tis a beautiful photo you have here with your signature color, green
August 7th, 2020  
Larry Steager ace
Way to dress up being dressed up. Great idea, beautiful execution.
August 7th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
how do you do the, so creative.
August 7th, 2020  
