(Day 185) - Round Ball in a Square Light by cjphoto
Photo 3474

(Day 185) - Round Ball in a Square Light

Doing some experimentation with the lights in my room today. I was taking this image underneath my loft bed, which has lights attached to the frame. It gave the light refracting from the marbles an interesting result. 😃
18th August 2020 18th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
