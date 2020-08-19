Sign up
Photo 3475
(Day 186) - Petal in Glass
Finding the beauty within. 🌹
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3513
photos
178
followers
67
following
952% complete
View this month »
3468
3469
3470
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K10D
Taken
19th August 2020 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
flowers
,
rose
,
petals
,
roses
,
marble
,
petal
katy
ace
FAV Pink is my favorite color and I like how you see the petal in that marble!
August 20th, 2020
