Photo 3477
(Day 188) - Ripple Effect
Just going with the flow today.💧
21st August 2020
21st Aug 20
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Tags
water

marble

marbles

ripples
Jenn
Super cool!
August 22nd, 2020
Walks @ 7
Must be viewed on black, this is most cool!!
August 22nd, 2020
