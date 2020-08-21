Previous
Next
(Day 188) - Ripple Effect by cjphoto
Photo 3477

(Day 188) - Ripple Effect

Just going with the flow today.💧
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
952% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jenn ace
Super cool!
August 22nd, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
Must be viewed on black, this is most cool!!
August 22nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise