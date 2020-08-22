Sign up
Photo 3478
(Day 189) - Galaxy in a Marble
It's amazing to think that our planet, even our milky way galaxy, is just a tiny marble compared to billions upon billions of galaxies out there! 😮🚀
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3471
3472
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
22nd August 2022 1:52pm
Tags
space
,
stars
,
marble
,
galaxy
,
marbles
