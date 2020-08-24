Sign up
Photo 3480
(Day 191) - Wooden Crafts
Popsicles melted, all thanks to the sun
But my clothes are dry, with a button undone
Gonna craft with these things, just a borrow
Wonder what they'll be, come tomorrow? 🤔
24th August 2020
24th Aug 20
4
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3518
photos
178
followers
67
following
953% complete
3473
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
Views
9
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
24th August 2020 1:39pm
wooden
craft
button
crafts
popsicle sticks
marlboromaam
ace
Aren't you the cute poet photographer! I wonder what they'll be tomorrow!
August 25th, 2020
Taffy
ace
What fun -- can't wait to see tomorrow's image!
August 25th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is really clever!
August 25th, 2020
Walks @ 7
ace
The bones of creativity, cool, can't wait.
August 25th, 2020
