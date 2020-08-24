Previous
Next
(Day 191) - Wooden Crafts by cjphoto
Photo 3480

(Day 191) - Wooden Crafts

Popsicles melted, all thanks to the sun
But my clothes are dry, with a button undone
Gonna craft with these things, just a borrow
Wonder what they'll be, come tomorrow? 🤔
24th August 2020 24th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Aren't you the cute poet photographer! I wonder what they'll be tomorrow!
August 25th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What fun -- can't wait to see tomorrow's image!
August 25th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is really clever!
August 25th, 2020  
Walks @ 7 ace
The bones of creativity, cool, can't wait.
August 25th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise