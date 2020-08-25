Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3481
(Day 192) - Wooden Biplane
The craft is done, what do you think?
Have you ever seen a clothespin look quite this distinct?
Add some glue, and wings you'll obtain
Now you've built yourself a cute little wooden biplane! ✈️
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3519
photos
178
followers
67
following
953% complete
View this month »
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
25th August 2020 2:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wooden
,
wood
,
button
,
biplane
,
clothespin
,
popsicle sticks
Mary Siegle
ace
Ah ha! So THAT’S what those things became! Sweet little plane. Is it airworthy?
August 26th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
That is too cool, Chris! Well done!
August 26th, 2020
Linda
Cute and so creative!
August 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close