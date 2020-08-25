Previous
Next
(Day 192) - Wooden Biplane by cjphoto
Photo 3481

(Day 192) - Wooden Biplane

The craft is done, what do you think?
Have you ever seen a clothespin look quite this distinct?
Add some glue, and wings you'll obtain
Now you've built yourself a cute little wooden biplane! ✈️
25th August 2020 25th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
953% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Ah ha! So THAT’S what those things became! Sweet little plane. Is it airworthy?
August 26th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
That is too cool, Chris! Well done!
August 26th, 2020  
Linda
Cute and so creative!
August 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise