Photo 3484
(Day 195) - Yummy Crafts
Now something different, to change up the mood
Something specific: I'm playing with food
Not gonna cook it nor eat it, you see
(Well maybe the waffle, it's looking awfully yummy)
I'll place these ingredients, in a very fun way
To find out what I'll make, check back on Saturday 🤔
28th August 2020
28th Aug 20
2
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3522
photos
178
followers
67
following
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
3483
3484
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
28th August 2020 11:35am
Tags
waffle
,
grapes
,
butter
,
breakfast
,
plate
,
waffles
Mary Siegle
ace
Hey! It’s now Saturday here! 12:01 am Central Time. Where’s the answer? You can’t expect us to wait until morning, can you?
August 29th, 2020
Mary Siegle
ace
🤪
August 29th, 2020
