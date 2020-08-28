Previous
(Day 195) - Yummy Crafts by cjphoto
(Day 195) - Yummy Crafts

Now something different, to change up the mood
Something specific: I'm playing with food

Not gonna cook it nor eat it, you see
(Well maybe the waffle, it's looking awfully yummy)

I'll place these ingredients, in a very fun way
To find out what I'll make, check back on Saturday 🤔
28th August 2020 28th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

Mary Siegle ace
Hey! It’s now Saturday here! 12:01 am Central Time. Where’s the answer? You can’t expect us to wait until morning, can you?
August 29th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
🤪
August 29th, 2020  
