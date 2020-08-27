(Day 194) - Calla Lily

Are you surprised? Are you in awe?

I took the cotton things, and stuffed them into a straw

Paint the tip yellow, to really make it pretty

Then grant yourself the pleasure, of a beautiful calla lily 🌷



-----

[Bonus]

My sister thought it was real

Just ask her, it's true

That is until she asked me:

"Why does it smell like glue?" 😆