(Day 194) - Calla Lily by cjphoto
Photo 3483

(Day 194) - Calla Lily

Are you surprised? Are you in awe?
I took the cotton things, and stuffed them into a straw
Paint the tip yellow, to really make it pretty
Then grant yourself the pleasure, of a beautiful calla lily 🌷

-----
[Bonus]
My sister thought it was real
Just ask her, it's true
That is until she asked me:
"Why does it smell like glue?" 😆
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
954% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mary Siegle ace
Chris! This is so perfect! Never in 1000 years could I have guessed what you were going to do with those things. Bravo!
August 28th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Well done, I had no idea what you were going to do. Great poem too!
August 28th, 2020  
