Photo 3483
(Day 194) - Calla Lily
Are you surprised? Are you in awe?
I took the cotton things, and stuffed them into a straw
Paint the tip yellow, to really make it pretty
Then grant yourself the pleasure, of a beautiful calla lily 🌷
-----
[Bonus]
My sister thought it was real
Just ask her, it's true
That is until she asked me:
"Why does it smell like glue?" 😆
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3521
photos
178
followers
67
following
Tags
marker
,
straw
,
craft
,
cotton
,
swab
,
calla lily
,
cotton pad
Mary Siegle
ace
Chris! This is so perfect! Never in 1000 years could I have guessed what you were going to do with those things. Bravo!
August 28th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Well done, I had no idea what you were going to do. Great poem too!
August 28th, 2020
