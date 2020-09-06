Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3493
(Day 206) - Apple a Day
Took this apple out of the fridge and while taking photos, it made it's own condensation. It was neat to see all this beads of water naturally appear. Hope my photo made it look just as cool. 🍎
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
6th September 2020 6:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
apple
,
condensation
,
liquid
PhylM-S
ace
Oww I like this! Good eye - reminds me of the beaded fruit you'd find in an art store, only nicer.
September 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Well spotted, great low-key shot.
September 9th, 2020
