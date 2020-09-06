Previous
(Day 206) - Apple a Day by cjphoto
Photo 3493

(Day 206) - Apple a Day

Took this apple out of the fridge and while taking photos, it made it's own condensation. It was neat to see all this beads of water naturally appear. Hope my photo made it look just as cool. 🍎
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Chris Johnson

PhylM-S
Oww I like this! Good eye - reminds me of the beaded fruit you'd find in an art store, only nicer.
September 9th, 2020  
Taffy
Well spotted, great low-key shot.
September 9th, 2020  
