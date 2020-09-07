Previous
(Day 207) - Plenty of Liquids by cjphoto
(Day 207) - Plenty of Liquids

While under the weather, I made sure to drink plenty of liquids. This is the massive water bottle my sister got for me, which probably has enough water to hydrate me from now until the end of time. :P

Wanted to make it look really cool in the photo, so I placed my cell phone light flat on the table behind the bottle to give it a glow.💧
7th September 2020 7th Sep 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
957% complete

PhylM-S ace
Mission accomplished - looks very cool - not sure about hydration till the end of time though LOL I'm glad you're feeling better.
September 9th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
This is very cool
September 9th, 2020  
Taffy ace
The lighting worked really well - it's otherworldly.
September 9th, 2020  
