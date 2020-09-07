Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 3494
(Day 207) - Plenty of Liquids
While under the weather, I made sure to drink plenty of liquids. This is the massive water bottle my sister got for me, which probably has enough water to hydrate me from now until the end of time. :P
Wanted to make it look really cool in the photo, so I placed my cell phone light flat on the table behind the bottle to give it a glow.💧
7th September 2020
7th Sep 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Tags
water bottle
,
liquids
PhylM-S
ace
Mission accomplished - looks very cool - not sure about hydration till the end of time though LOL I'm glad you're feeling better.
September 9th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
This is very cool
September 9th, 2020
Taffy
ace
The lighting worked really well - it's otherworldly.
September 9th, 2020
