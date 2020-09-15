Sign up
Photo 3502
(Day 215) - Divide & Conquer
Ran out of time today so a quick shot inside one of my drawers. It used to be a big mess of a pile. However, I bought these dividers from Amazon and now it's more manageable and easy for my "little helpers" to work in. 😄
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
drawer
dinosaurs
organization
hidden-dinos
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Send those “little helpers” to me, I can use any help to better get organized.
September 16th, 2020
Granagringa
ace
Such great colors...and even that good diagonal line of the stapler...sorry I haven't been here in a while and I've missed seeing you. :+{
September 16th, 2020
