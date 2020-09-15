Previous
(Day 215) - Divide & Conquer by cjphoto
Photo 3502

(Day 215) - Divide & Conquer

Ran out of time today so a quick shot inside one of my drawers. It used to be a big mess of a pile. However, I bought these dividers from Amazon and now it's more manageable and easy for my "little helpers" to work in. 😄
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Chris Johnson
Photo Details

Esther Rosenberg ace
Send those “little helpers” to me, I can use any help to better get organized.
September 16th, 2020  
Granagringa ace
Such great colors...and even that good diagonal line of the stapler...sorry I haven't been here in a while and I've missed seeing you. :+{
September 16th, 2020  
