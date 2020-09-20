Previous
(Day 220) - Judge Me By My Size, Do You? by cjphoto
(Day 220) - Judge Me By My Size, Do You?

May the force be with you all...even if you're just a head. 😅
(Oh, I gotta get me a Baby Yoda figure eventually. He's so super adorable.) ☺️
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
