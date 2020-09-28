Sign up
Photo 3515
(Day 228) - A Size Too Big
The cap may be a few sizes too big but it'll definitely protect against the weather, probably makes for a nice warm bed too. 😁
28th September 2020
28th Sep 20
1
Chris Johnson
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
Tags
dog
,
puppy
,
toy photography hat cap
marlboromaam
ace
Aww!
September 29th, 2020
