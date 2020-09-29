Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3516
(Day 229) - Gracious Proboscis
I'm constantly amazed at the straw-like mouth (aka proboscis) of a butterfly. Even while upside-down they have perfect control of drinking delicious nectar. Like I said before, as a kid, I've tried this with a straw and failed...several times. 😅🦋
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3554
photos
177
followers
68
following
963% complete
View this month »
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
29th September 2020 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
eating
,
butterfly
,
straw
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close