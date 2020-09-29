Previous
(Day 229) - Gracious Proboscis by cjphoto
Photo 3516

(Day 229) - Gracious Proboscis

I'm constantly amazed at the straw-like mouth (aka proboscis) of a butterfly. Even while upside-down they have perfect control of drinking delicious nectar. Like I said before, as a kid, I've tried this with a straw and failed...several times. 😅🦋
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
