(Day 241) - Always Reachable

Turned one of my photos into a mousepad using Zazzle. Took this shot back in 2018 and I chose it because of all the projects I'm doing.
Among other things, I'm learning product photography, improving photoshop skills, and trying to complete this 10th Year of my 365 Project. It sometimes feels unreachable but always thought of this image when things felt overwhelming. Just gonna keep pushing forward, erasing away the doubts. 😎
Oh by the way, I'm also creating a photo book of a very special inanimate family. It should be done in November, stay tuned. 📎