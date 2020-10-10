Sign up
Photo 3527
(Day 240) - Mini Burger
Took a photo of
a tall burger the other day
. Now, here's a tiny, gummy burger! It tastes like candy but it was sooo good. Hard to say which I prefer, the real deal or this sweet imitation. 🍔
10th October 2020
10th Oct 20
4
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3565
photos
175
followers
68
following
966% complete
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
3527
Views
2
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
11th October 2020 3:56pm
Tags
candy
,
gummy
,
burger
marlboromaam
ace
Haven't eaten all day! This won't cure my hunger. LOL!
October 12th, 2020
katy
ace
Did you make this burger or is it take out? This one looks easier to eat! Great idea and shot Chris
October 12th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
A nice sweet tiny burger , yum!
October 12th, 2020
Taffy
ace
Hehe! This one is truly artistic!
October 12th, 2020
