(Day 240) - Mini Burger by cjphoto
(Day 240) - Mini Burger

Took a photo of a tall burger the other day. Now, here's a tiny, gummy burger! It tastes like candy but it was sooo good. Hard to say which I prefer, the real deal or this sweet imitation. 🍔
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
marlboromaam ace
Haven't eaten all day! This won't cure my hunger. LOL!
October 12th, 2020  
katy ace
Did you make this burger or is it take out? This one looks easier to eat! Great idea and shot Chris
October 12th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
A nice sweet tiny burger , yum!
October 12th, 2020  
Taffy ace
Hehe! This one is truly artistic!
October 12th, 2020  
