Previous
Next
(Day 239) - Little Patch by cjphoto
Photo 3526

(Day 239) - Little Patch

Saw this little circle patch of grass growing just outside our garage. It's the little things. 🌱
9th October 2020 9th Oct 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
966% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise