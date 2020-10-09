Sign up
Photo 3526
(Day 239) - Little Patch
Saw this little circle patch of grass growing just outside our garage. It's the little things. 🌱
9th October 2020
9th Oct 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3564
photos
174
followers
68
following
966% complete
View this month »
3519
3520
3521
3522
3523
3524
3525
3526
Tags
grass
,
concrete
