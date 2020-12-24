Previous
(Day 315) - Game of Balance by cjphoto
Photo 3602

(Day 315) - Game of Balance

CJ the Legographer thought these checkers would interlock and remain stable, but it's still a very wobbly shot to take. Gotta choose a fast shutter speed to compensate. 😃
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Chris Johnson

ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
987% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

