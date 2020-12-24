Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3602
(Day 315) - Game of Balance
CJ the Legographer thought these checkers would interlock and remain stable, but it's still a very wobbly shot to take. Gotta choose a fast shutter speed to compensate. 😃
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
3642
photos
181
followers
69
following
987% complete
View this month »
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
24th December 2020 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stack
,
board game
,
tall
,
checkers
,
cj-legographer
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close