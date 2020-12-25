Previous
(Day 316) - Frigid Fridge by cjphoto
Photo 3603

(Day 316) - Frigid Fridge

It's a cold journey to the top of the fridge, some would say it feels like a freezer. Nevertheless, the wildlife will take your breath away. Just ignore the ones needing to be thawed out. 🥶
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
