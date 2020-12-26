Previous
(Day 317) - Let's Roll by cjphoto
Photo 3604

(Day 317) - Let's Roll

Having some fun with a long shutter speed and dice. Kinda mesmerizing. 🎲
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto



Photo Details

Van
Love the trail showing the movement of the dice.
December 28th, 2020  
