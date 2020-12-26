Sign up
Photo 3604
(Day 317) - Let's Roll
Having some fun with a long shutter speed and dice. Kinda mesmerizing. 🎲
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3642
photos
181
followers
69
following
987% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
PENTAX K-3 II
Taken
26th December 2020 5:36pm
Tags
die
,
dice
,
rolling
Van
Love the trail showing the movement of the dice.
December 28th, 2020
