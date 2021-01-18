Previous
(Day 340) - Year-Long Motivation by cjphoto
(Day 340) - Year-Long Motivation

Recently received this awesome calendar from my friend, Ann @olivetreeann. She made this wonderful series called the Lego Photo Club and compiled motivating words for each month. (It feels good to see other Legographer's inspired by CJ and blossoming!)

Contrary to popular believe, CJ and I don't always know what to photograph. When this happens, we like to look at other photographer's work, especially Lego photos, for motivation. We especially loved February's words in this calendar. Putting your heart into photos is a great reminder to just keep doing our best! 📸
18th January 2021 18th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California. Started...
