Photo 3626
(Day 339) - Lady in Pink
Get it? Because she's actually
IN
a pink rose. 🤪
Goofy pun aside, it was great to be outside and admire this beautiful flower this morning. 🌺
17th January 2021
17th Jan 21
1
0
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
3665
photos
185
followers
74
following
993% complete
View this month »
3620
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
6
1
365
PENTAX K10D
17th January 2021 7:39am
Public
flower
,
rose
,
ladybug
,
toy photography
Shutterbug
ace
Got it from the photo. Beautiful image.
January 19th, 2021
