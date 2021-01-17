Previous
(Day 339) - Lady in Pink by cjphoto
(Day 339) - Lady in Pink

Get it? Because she's actually IN a pink rose. 🤪
Goofy pun aside, it was great to be outside and admire this beautiful flower this morning. 🌺
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Chris Johnson

Hello! Welcome to Year 10 of my 365 Project. The name's Chris! I'm a 30 year old creative living in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Shutterbug ace
Got it from the photo. Beautiful image.
January 19th, 2021  
