(Day 353) - Express Yourself! by cjphoto
Photo 3640

(Day 353) - Express Yourself!

Today, we have the many faces of CJ! He's super expressive. This adds to the fun of photographing him and the wacky scenarios he gets himself into.

Hope you all enjoyed the Legography Tips this week. Thanks for all the amazing comments! Just wanted to have some fun sharing what I've picked up through my 10 years on this project. Perhaps you also picked up something helpful or gained new insight into the intricacies of taking photos of Lego mini-figs.

The last tip that CJ and I have today is that, no matter what, continue to have fun expressing yourself through photography! 😁
Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
moni kozi
You are awesome, Chris!
February 1st, 2021  
