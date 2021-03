Jump for Suspended Joy!

A behind-the-scenes look at yesterday's photo. This is how CJ's friends appeared before the edits. I believe they were attached to a pole above.



This shot was taken about 5 years ago. While I still occasionally use string, I'm normally using wires now. Why? Because string sways too much, making focus unnecessarily difficult (unless I add even more string to their feet which adds even more work in post).



In any case, it's fun to look back at how I used to create these wacky setups. 😆