Let's Put Our Heads Together by cjphoto
Let's Put Our Heads Together

CJ the Legographer had no idea how he would reach the top of this globe for a photo. Well, his friends saw his predicament and decided to help him out. Now that's using your head! When we all work together, we do make the world a better place. 😄
18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
1004% complete

