Photo 3667
Let's Put Our Heads Together
CJ the Legographer had no idea how he would reach the top of this globe for a photo. Well, his friends saw his predicament and decided to help him out. Now that's using your head! When we all work together, we do make the world a better place. 😄
18th March 2021
18th Mar 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
Tags
international
,
lego
,
globe
,
stack
,
heads
,
cj-legographer
