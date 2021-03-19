Sign up
Photo 3668
Taking a Snooze
Even a Legographer needs to make time for a good sleep.
I might need to invest him in a softer bed...it looks hard as a (Lego) brick. He does seem comfortable nonetheless. 😆😴
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011. It...
3707
photos
188
followers
75
following
Tags
sleep
,
dreams
,
lego
,
asleep
,
dreaming
,
teddy bear
,
cj-legographer
moni kozi
reallly????a teddy bear? ahhhaaaaahaaa!!!!!!!!
I think comfortable for us is not neccessarily comfortable for a legographer... As far as i can see, he looks quite comfortable and dreaming happy dreams of aperture, iso and shutter speed.
March 20th, 2021
