Photo 3684
Curvy
Have enjoying seeing what plants stop me in my tracks during my morning walks. This is such a simple plant but there was something about the curve and orange buds at the top that caught my attention. 🌱
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Chris Johnson
ace
@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California. My 365 Project started in 2011.
Tags
plant
curves
orange
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Good eye! Would have caught me too.
June 5th, 2021
