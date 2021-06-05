Previous
Curvy by cjphoto
Photo 3684

Curvy

Have enjoying seeing what plants stop me in my tracks during my morning walks. This is such a simple plant but there was something about the curve and orange buds at the top that caught my attention. 🌱
5th June 2021 5th Jun 21

Chris Johnson

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Good eye! Would have caught me too.
June 5th, 2021  
