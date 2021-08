Ice Cream Rose

The last rose I photographed reminded me of a popsicle. This one has colors that remind me of vanilla & strawberry swirl ice cream. I really need to buy more frozen treats this summer. 🍦😆



Also, thanks for the comments everyone. Sorry I haven't been around. These past weeks I've been teaching myself Excel, a spreadsheet program, for an unrelated project and it's been a time sinking learning curve. Anyway, almost have that done and should be around more soon. 😄