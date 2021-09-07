Previous
Twin Birds by cjphoto
Photo 3692

Twin Birds

Hey, hey there! Saw this two-heading bird of paradise and wanted to share it with you all. It's pretty common for this plant to have two blooms. They look so cool when they're facing opposing directions. Wonder if they have hard time sharing food? 😂

————
I've been working on another project learning about spreadsheets and the basics of coding them so my time has been very limited.

My plan is to be back more in November/December. Hopefully, we'll get to see what CJ the Legographer has been up to by then too. 😁
7th September 2021 7th Sep 21

Chris Johnson

@cjphoto
Hi! Welcome to my wonderful world of photography. The name's Chris! I reside in sunny Los Angeles, California.
Elyse Klemchuk
Wow, how beautiful!
September 7th, 2021  
